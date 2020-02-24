Discoveries to Impact (DTI) Week is excited to host stellar astronauts and NASA representatives including Story Musgrave, Ginger Kerrick, Bernard Harris, Jr. and Al Sacco, Jr. All events during DTI week are FREE and open to the public.
Star Party
Date: Wednesday, April 1st, 2020
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: TTU Museum, 3301 4th St. Lubbock, TX 79415
Enjoy a dessert bar and a FREE visit to the planetarium while mingling with NASA astronauts and representatives.
2020 Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium Panel
Date: Thursday, April 2nd, 2020
Time: 11:15am-11:30am
Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St. Lubbock, TX 79409
Learn how research and innovation are forever linked to create a better world. A panel of former NASA astronauts and employees will explore future challenges, what's next in science, and how that impacts everyday life.
See all events happening during DTI Week and register here.