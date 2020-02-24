Discoveries to Impact (DTI) Week is excited to host stellar astronauts and NASA representatives including Story Musgrave, Ginger Kerrick, Bernard Harris, Jr. and Al Sacco, Jr. All events during DTI week are FREE and open to the public.

Star Party

Date: Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: TTU Museum, 3301 4th St. Lubbock, TX 79415

Enjoy a dessert bar and a FREE visit to the planetarium while mingling with NASA astronauts and representatives.

2020 Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium Panel

Date: Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Time: 11:15am-11:30am

Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St. Lubbock, TX 79409

Learn how research and innovation are forever linked to create a better world. A panel of former NASA astronauts and employees will explore future challenges, what's next in science, and how that impacts everyday life.

See all events happening during DTI Week and register here.



