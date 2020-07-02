The purpose of the WGS Ambassador Program is for WGS minors to increase your engagement with WGS, to promote the WGS program and to offer ideas to keep improving the program. A WGS Ambassador is a visible leader and a strong liaison for WGS and for TTU.

Ambassadors will be required to attend a meeting with the Ambassador Coordinator, Visiting Assistant Professor Dr. Jocelyne Scott. We will work with your class and extracurricular schedule in order for you to fulfill the meeting requirements. During this time you will be working on various projects related to the office’s mission, creating promotional materials, and developing outreach plans to increase the visibility of Women’s and Gender Studies and the enrollment of minors.

Requirements:

Must be a declared Minor in Women’s & Gender Studies.

Minimum of a 3.00 GPA.

Attend semi-monthly meeting

Attend a minimum of 3 WGS events/ programs in the capacity of an Ambassador .

The Annual Women’s & Gender Studies Conference will be mandatory (April 17th), the other 2 events will be chosen from a list of events for the given semester.

Ambassador s will be expected to participate in publicizing the Women’s and Gender Studies minor through, for example, classroom visitations in addition to event requirements.

Ambassador s are encouraged to bring their individual skills and ideas to the program!

Anticipated time-commitment for Spring 2020: a total of approximately 12-16 hours



Applications are due by 11:59 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Click here to apply: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/ambassador_form.php

CONTACT: Dr. JB Scott, Visiting Assistant Professor, Women's & Gender Studies, DRANE Hall 256, www.wgs.ttu.edu