Mortar Board will be tabling in the Free Speech Area all week to celebrate Mortar Board Week. We will be writing thank you notes to empowering female leaders on campus, selling tickets for President for a Day, and answering any questions you may have about Mortar Board.

Mortar Board represents scholarship, leadership and service, and we are looking for a diverse pool of applicants for our chapter in the coming year. We require a minimum 3.25 cumulative GPA, 90 hours by Fall 2020, and a passion for service and leadership. We host events such as Bark in the Park, Apple Polishing, President for a Day and the list goes on! If you are looking for a prestigious honor society that represents Texas Tech University nationally, look no further than Mortar Board! Mortar Board represents scholarship, leadership and service, and we are looking for a diverse pool of applicants for our chapter in the coming year. We require a minimum 3.25 cumulative GPA, 90 hours by Fall 2020, and a passion for service and leadership. We host events such as Bark in the Park, Apple Polishing, President for a Day and the list goes on! If you are looking for a prestigious honor society that represents Texas Tech University nationally, look no further than Mortar Board!

Applications are accessible at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd46RAnjHUlb6twFaYGVZadhasq3vLF2_7SMiVroI0I0h7l5A/viewform?usp=sf_link

Contact carson.wienecke@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns! This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/10/2020



Originator:

Carson Wienecke



Email:

carson.wienecke@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2020



Location:

SUB Free Speech Area



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

