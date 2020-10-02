Dear Colleagues,
We will have our February AAUP-TTU Chapter meeting on Monday, February 10th from 3-4PM. Venue: conference room of the Office of the Provost.
The working meeting will focus on two important agenda items.
AGENDA
February 10, Monday, 3-4PM
Conference Room, Office of the Provost
1) Faculty Equity Adjustment: Real Equity and Criteria Draft (Draft finalization)
2) Shared Governance by Professors of Practice-Committee Formation and Action Items Discussion
We look forward to seeing you all in this working meeting.
Thanks and regards,
Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram)
AAUP-TTU Chapter President