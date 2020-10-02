Dear Colleagues,

We will have our February AAUP-TTU Chapter meeting on Monday, February 10th from 3-4PM. Venue: conference room of the Office of the Provost.

The working meeting will focus on two important agenda items.

AGENDA

February 10, Monday, 3-4PM

Conference Room, Office of the Provost





1) Faculty Equity Adjustment: Real Equity and Criteria Draft (Draft finalization)

2) Shared Governance by Professors of Practice-Committee Formation and Action Items Discussion





We look forward to seeing you all in this working meeting.

Thanks and regards,

Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram)

AAUP-TTU Chapter President