TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting, February 10, 3-4 PM

Dear Colleagues,

We will have our February AAUP-TTU Chapter meeting on Monday, February 10th from 3-4PM. Venue: conference room of the Office of the Provost.

The working meeting will focus on two important agenda items.

AGENDA

February 10, Monday, 3-4PM

Conference Room, Office of the Provost


1)   Faculty Equity Adjustment: Real Equity and Criteria Draft (Draft finalization

2)  Shared Governance by Professors of Practice-Committee Formation and Action Items Discussion


We look forward to seeing you all in this working meeting.

Thanks and regards,

Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram)

AAUP-TTU Chapter President

 
Posted:
2/6/2020

Originator:
SESHADRI S Ramkumar

Email:
s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst of Environ and Human Health

Event Information
Time: 3:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2020

Location:
Conference Room, Office of the Provost, TTU

Categories