STUDY ABROAD DAY!
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Leading Students Abroad – How to Organize a Study Abroad Program
SUB Matador Room *For faculty and staff only

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Study Abroad? No probllama!
Explore study abroad options and meet friendly llamas.
Free Speech Area

1:00 - 1:30 PM
Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel
Learn about your fellow Red Raiders’ journeys abroad.
SUB Matador Room

2:00 - 3:00 PM
Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop
Wondering how to pay for study abroad? Attend this workshop!
SUB Matador Room

3:00-4:00 PM
Gilman Scholarship Workshop
If you receive the Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply for the Gilman Scholarship.
SUB Matador Room

6:00 - 9:00 PM
Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors
Come for dinner, stay for study abroad.
Twisted Root
Posted:
2/19/2020

Originator:
Emma Smith

Email:
emma.smith@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/24/2020

Location:
SUB


