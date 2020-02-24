10:30 - 11:30 AM Leading Students Abroad – How to Organize a Study Abroad Program SUB Matador Room *For faculty and staff only

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Study Abroad? No probllama! Explore study abroad options and meet friendly llamas. Free Speech Area

1:00 - 1:30 PM Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel Learn about your fellow Red Raiders’ journeys abroad. SUB Matador Room

2:00 - 3:00 PM Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop Wondering how to pay for study abroad? Attend this workshop! SUB Matador Room

3:00-4:00 PM Gilman Scholarship Workshop If you receive the Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply for the Gilman Scholarship. SUB Matador Room

6:00 - 9:00 PM Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors Come for dinner, stay for study abroad. Twisted Root

