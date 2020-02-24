10:30 - 11:30 AM
Leading Students Abroad – How to Organize a Study Abroad Program
SUB Matador Room *For faculty and staff only
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Study Abroad? No probllama!
Explore study abroad options and meet friendly llamas.
Free Speech Area
1:00 - 1:30 PM
Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel
Learn about your fellow Red Raiders’ journeys abroad.
SUB Matador Room
2:00 - 3:00 PM
Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop
Wondering how to pay for study abroad? Attend this workshop!
SUB Matador Room
3:00-4:00 PM
Gilman Scholarship Workshop
If you receive the Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply for the Gilman Scholarship.
SUB Matador Room
6:00 - 9:00 PM
Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors
Come for dinner, stay for study abroad.
Twisted Root