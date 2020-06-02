These awards are given by WT-AWIS during the spring semester of each year, and are for the purpose of recognizing men (Champion of Women Award/C.O.W.) who are active supporters of women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, agriculture, math), and who have demonstrated their commitment to the education, training and mentoring of women, as well as to overall gender equity in science. Male TTU or TTUHSC faculty and staff are eligible for C.O.W. nominations; members of the community are also eligible for nomination.





Nominator and Nominee Information (1 page maximum)

In the first page of the nomination document, include the following:

1. Name(s) and contact information (phone, email, affiliation, position/title) of those submitting the nomination

2. Name and contact information (phone, email, affiliation, position/title, department/campus) of the C.O.W. nominee.

Nomination Narrative (1 page maximum)

On the second page of the nomination document, discuss the following:

1. Why does this person deserve to be a C.O.W.?

2. How has this person supported or promoted women in science?

(Specific examples will help the committee in the selection process.)

Nominations are due via email as a 2 page PDF document by March 15, 2020 to WT-AWIS Records Chair julie.isom@ttu.edu