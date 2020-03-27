Students, It’s that time of the year to register for Dance Technique Placement Juries! Below is all the information you will need. no later than Monday, March 23rd by 11:59pm . Please fill out this online registration form

PLACEMENT JURY: Date: Friday, March 27th

If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz class in the Fall 2020 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll. Recommendation to your desired level is not guaranteed.

To participate in a jury, you must preregister. Preregistration information will be emailed out to you and posted on the callboards in the CMS. Here is the link to jury form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPOWYuFCqie5AmpIFgb3mcsNUQkdKNVpHNzdSV1FCUUQzM1VKN1U4MkUzRS4u

The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus.

All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by contacting the Dance Administrative Assistant prior to Monday, March 23rd (dance.info@ttu.edu).

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of any other conflict, you must attend the program auditions on Saturday, February 15th. Please contact the Dance Administrative Assistant prior to Wednesday, February 12th (dance.info@ttu.edu).

You will not be placed into a technique course if you do not attend program auditions (2/15/20) or placement juries (3/27/20). No exceptions. Jury Guidelines: Placement Juries Schedule: Friday, March 27th Check-In begins at 8:30am in CMS Lobby

Ballet Jury: 9am-9:50am in CMS 110

Jazz Jury: 10am-10:50am in CMS 110

Contemporary Jury: 11am-11:50am in CMS 110 If you have any questions, please contact the Dance Administrative Assistant (dance.info@ttu.edu). Posted:

Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:50 AM

Event Date: 3/27/2020



Location:

Creative Movement Studio



