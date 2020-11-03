The Office of Research & Innovation is hosting the first spring Faculty Research Club meeting. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 11th from 12 to 12:50 p.m. in the Library Room 309. After brief faculty presentations on Technology and Society, there will be an opportunity to participate in open and assigned networking sessions to provide presenters and attendees time to discuss research, possible collaborations, and share ideas.

Lunch will be provided and guest parking will be available.

RSVP here . Deadline to RSVP is Friday, February 28th. Questions may be sent to Moriah Gonzales Posted:

2/21/2020



Originator:

Moriah Gonzales



Email:

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Event Date: 3/11/2020



Location:

Library Room 309



Faculty/Staff Organization

