The English department will host an animal therapy event in the Atrium on the 2nd floor. We have several licensed therapy dogs of all sizes come and provide love and kisses to our students to help you get through the stress of college and missing home. We also provide delicious cookies, pastries, hot coffee, and popcorn FOR FREE! Come see the stars of our program: Maz, the chunky yellow Labrador, Ember, the dancing Golden Retriever, and Mickey, the adorable rescue mutt. We can't wait to see you there on Tuesday, February 11 at 12:30-2:00.