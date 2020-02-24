We'll kick off February 24th in the Free Speech Area with our llama friends from Whitley Acres! You can feed the llamas and find out some information about your options! We'll have a Study Abroad Alumni Panel in the Matador Room from 1:00-1:30p.m. followed by Funding and Gilman Workshops to help you find out how to financial support your time abroad. We'll round out the day with a Giveback Night for our Study Abroad Peer Advisors at Twisted Root - a portion of the proceeds will be donated to our Peer Advisors and they will be there to connect with if you have any questions.