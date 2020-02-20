The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





FREE pizza will be provided to the first 30 attendees!





UNDER THE KUDZU





Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)

Academic Classroom Building room 220





UNDER THE KUDZU traces the history of two schools that African American communities built in cooperation with the Rosenwald Fund. During the segregation era African American families in the South paid their taxes, then often had to raise additional funds to obtain schools for their children. Despite being under-resourced, many of these schools developed reputations for academic excellence.

UNDER THE KUDZU explores the sacrifice that African American communities made for education and illustrates that education is something that African American communities shaped and owned.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: --> insert trailer link here <--.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.



