National Study Abroad Day!
11:30-1:30PM - Come explore study abroad options and meet friendly llamas in the Free Speech Area

1:00-1:30PM - Hear From a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel in the SUB Matador Room

2:00-3:00PM - Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop in the SUB Matador Room

3:00-4:00PM - Gilman Scholarship Workshop - If you receive the Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply in SUB Matador Room

6:00-9:00PM - Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors - Come for dinner, stay for Study Abroad at Twisted Root

See you all there!
Posted:
2/20/2020

Originator:
Lanna Sheldon

Email:
Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


