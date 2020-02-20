11:30-1:30PM - Come explore study abroad options and meet friendly llamas in the





1:00-1:30PM - Hear From a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel in the SUB Matador Room





2:00-3:00PM - Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop in the SUB Matador Room





3:00-4:00PM - Gilman Scholarship Workshop - If you receive the Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply in SUB Matador Room





6:00-9:00PM - Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors - Come for dinner, stay for Study Abroad at Twisted Root





See you all there!



