11:30-1:30PM - Come explore study abroad options and meet friendly llamas in the Free Speech Area
1:00-1:30PM - Hear From a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel in the SUB Matador Room
2:00-3:00PM - Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop in the SUB Matador Room
3:00-4:00PM - Gilman Scholarship Workshop - If you receive the Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply in SUB Matador Room
6:00-9:00PM - Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors - Come for dinner, stay for Study Abroad at Twisted Root
See you all there!