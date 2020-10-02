Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1PM OR Thursday, 2/13 5-6PM in the Qualia Room in Foreign Languages

In one semester you can:

take all 12 hours of basic Spanish to meet the Arts & Sciences requirement

take 12 hours of upper-level Spanish to complete a minor in Spanish and participate in an internship

complete your minor while participating in a Medical Shadowing Program in local hospitals in Seville. It's not too late to apply for summer 2020! Come to the table to learn more.

Have questions? Email Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu -Coordinator of the TTU Center in Sevilla- Posted:

2/10/2020



Originator:

Lanna Sheldon



Email:

Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





