Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1PM OR Thursday, 2/13 5-6PM in the Qualia Room in Foreign Languages
In one semester you can:
- take all 12 hours of basic Spanish to meet the Arts & Sciences requirement
- take 12 hours of upper-level Spanish to complete a minor in Spanish and participate in an internship
- complete your minor while participating in a Medical Shadowing Program in local hospitals in Seville.
It's not too late to apply for summer 2020! Come to the table to learn more.
Have questions? Email Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu
-Coordinator of the TTU Center in Sevilla-