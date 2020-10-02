TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Center in Sevilla Info Table- Spanish & Pre-Health Shadowing
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1PM OR Thursday, 2/13 5-6PM in the Qualia Room in Foreign Languages

In one semester you can:
  • take all 12 hours of basic Spanish to meet the Arts & Sciences requirement
  • take 12 hours of upper-level Spanish to complete a minor in Spanish and participate in an internship
  • complete your minor while participating in a Medical Shadowing Program in local hospitals in Seville. 
It's not too late to apply for summer 2020! Come to the table to learn more. 

Have questions? Email Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu
-Coordinator of the TTU Center in Sevilla-
Posted:
2/10/2020

Originator:
Lanna Sheldon

Email:
Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


