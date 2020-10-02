Graduation photos: Tuesday, February 18 – Thursday, February 20th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center (During the Grad Fair).

Parent and Family Relations is pleased to work with the Texas Tech Alumni Association and Balfour to offer free graduation photos with Texas Tech graduation regalia for students unable to participate in Commencement Ceremonies due to a hardship. (Examples may include inability to purchase regalia; family unable to attend Commencement due to distance or other factors; inability to attend Commencement due to work, etc.)

Space is limited and there is an application process (see application link below). Before applying, please be prepared to answer the following questions in essay format:

1. Please describe your need for access to free graduation photos.

2. What would having graduation photos mean to you and/or your family?





Students whose applications are approved will attend the Grad Fair on any of the dates and times listed above. Graduation photos are part of the Grad Fair event—no appointment necessary. We will have your name and contact information on file already (no need to mention it at the Grad Fair) and you will receive a follow-up email with instructions for receiving your free photos. Regalia will be provided for you to wear during the photography session at no charge.

Students who are selected to participate will receive further instructions.

Apply here (eRaider login required): https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/386594