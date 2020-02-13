In celebration of Black History Month the Black Graduate Student Association and Black Law Students Association are hosting our Annual Poetry Slam. Come join us for great poetry, prose, music, food, and festivities as we recognize the unique talent of students, faculty, staff, and community members. The event is February 13, 2020 at TTU's Law School (Law Library) and starts at 6 pm. Everyone is welcomed to listen and all are encouraged to share their pieces. For more information you can contact us on IG (@blsattu), Twitter (@TTUBGSA), or email. Look forward to seeing you!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.