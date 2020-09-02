We welcome submissions from the design, Discourse analysis, Heritage language, Higher Education, Language & culture, Literature, Pedagogy, Psycholinguistics and Sociolinguistics. Interdisciplinary contributions are especially welcome

Diverse areas related to Anthropology, Archaeology, Assessment, Bilingualism, and Curriculum. Abstract Submission Guidelines

For paper presentations: Abstracts should be 250-300 words, excluding the title and references.

Presentations will last 20 minutes, followed by a Q&A session that will last 10 minutes.

For poster presentations: Abstracts should be 250-300 words, excluding the title and references.

Posters will be on display all day Friday, and there will be a separate poster presentation session where presenters can interact with the audience/peers.

Size: Posters should be made to fit on the boards provided, which are 46.5 inches wide x 65 inches high.

Display: We will provide the boards upon which you can mount your poster, but please bring pushpins and/or binder clips for the purpose of attaching your posters to these boards.

Lamination: You may choose either a glossy or matte finish. You may also choose to laminate your poster. Laminating protects the poster. However, glossy paper and lamination present the risk of glare. You can also protect your poster with a spray like those put out by Krylon (available in hardware and art stores).

Abstract Submission: All abstract should be Send as PDF files to Mourad Abdennebi (mourad.abdennebi@ttu.edu). Please include your full name and your institution/affiliation in your email.

The deadline to submit abstracts is February 14th, 2020