INTERESTED IN BEING YOUR OWN BOSS? Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers an inexpensive workshop on "Starting Your Own Business" for only $20 per course or attend all four at cost of $60.

*March 10th: Learning the Basics @ 6pm-9pm *March 12th: Marketing, Business Plan & Networking @ 6pm-9pm *March 17th: Managing Your Business @ 6pm-9pm *March 19th: Accounting & Finance @ 6pm-9pm

Questions? https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/workshops or call (806) 745-1637 Posted:

2/28/2020



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/10/2020



Location:

2579 S. Loop 289 (inside Science Spectrum on 2nd floor)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center