CMLL 2306 Introduction to World Cinema: K-Drama to Classic Films



Instructors: Juhee Kang and Shiori Saito

Summer I 2020 CRN 73024

Fulfills Language, Philosophy & Culture and Multicultural requirements





We will be watching Korean movies and dramas related to Korean culture followed by a discussion of each topic. Topics will include issues such as plastic surgery, Korean food, history, education and politics.







The course is instructed in English but we will also provide some useful phrases in Korean.







K-Dramas: Sky Castle, Dae Jang geum, Winter Sonata, etc.



K-Movies: 200 Pounds of Beauty, Little Bride, A Taxi Driver, etc.

