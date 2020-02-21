In an effort to better prepare Faculty Search Committee members to serve on faculty search committees, the TTU Office of Institutional Diversity, along with the Provost’s Office and the Office of the President, have initiated a half-day Workshop that emphasizes issues such as inherent bias, internal impediments to a successful search process, and ensuring a fair and thorough review of candidates. The Workshop includes presentations by faculty and administrators from across the university and features faculty facilitators who encourage small group discussion of issues affecting the faculty search process.

The Workshop will be held from 8:00 a.m. – Noon at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on Friday, February 21,2020. A continental breakfast will be available to Workshop participants. Please register to attend at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FacultySearchCommitteeWorkshop.php