The Office of International Affairs is proud to host the fifth annual Ambassadors’ Forum at 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 9th, in the International Cultural Center auditorium located at 601 Indiana Ave.

The panel is FREE and open to the public!

The American Academy of Diplomacy presents four distinguished former, high-ranking U.S. diplomats to discuss U.S. and foreign policy. This year’s discussion will be The China Challenge: A Discussion of China’s Role in International Affairs. This will be a multifaceted discussion based on audience questions and concerns.

More information is available at international.ttu.edu or at 806.742.3667.