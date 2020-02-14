The Office of International Affairs invites you to nominate your colleagues for the 2020 Global Vision Awards online this year.

The Global Vision Awards recognize and celebrate members of the TTU community who have advanced our international outreach and activities.

Nominate colleagues for any of the six Global Vision Award categories and submit your nomination online, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/news/2019/global_vision_awards.php

The Global Vision Awards ceremony will take place on April16th, 2020 at the Office of International Affairs, Auditorium, in the International Cultural Center. We look forward to your nominations to recognize our community members who advance the Texas Tech global footprint.