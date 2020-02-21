Ann and Bill Fisher Memorial Scholarship
The deadline for applications is March 1st for the following Fall Semester.
Go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/ieem/costs-scholarships.php for additional details regarding the application procedure for this scholarship.
Application procedure: Students should nominate themselves, providing as a single PDF file:
- A cover sheet giving name of scholarship, student name, address, telephone number, email, R#, major field of study, and names and contact information of two recommenders (see below)
- Official transcripts
- A 1-2 page, double-spaced essay that discusses (a) interest in international affairs; (b) academic and/or career objectives; and (c) country of origin and experience living outside of the United States.
- Two letters of recommendation should be sent directly by the recommender to: oia.scholarship@ttu.edu
- Completed application pdf file should be sent to: oia.scholarship@ttu.edu
Questions- Contact: Kelley Coleman, Director- International Enrollment Development and Outreach
kelley.coleman@ttu.edu