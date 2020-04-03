Scratching the Surface on Animal Safety

Join EHS for our first Safe-Science Series of spring 2020 on animal use and handling. Come hear from a panel of the Chair of the Institutional Animal Care & Use Committee (IACUC), Phil Smith, University Veterinarian, Tiffanie Brooks and Animal Care Services on-campus facilities manager, Sydnee Woodman.

This expert panel will provide an overview of the animal policies at Texas Tech, the resources available for your work and answer YOUR questions during a facilitated Q&A. Open to all researchers and personnel who use or plan to use animals in your work at TTU.

This session does NOT replace your required IACUC training. This Series provides a forum with fellow animal researchers for you to ask questions of the IACUC and Animal Care Services personnel.

Register by Monday, March 2nd for FREE lunch!

Register through www.ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/

Submit questions to heather.coats@ttu.edu