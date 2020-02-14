Join us on February 23rd and 24th for our 2nd Annual CANstruction Competition benefiting Raider Red's Food Pantry hosted by Student Involvement! Students organizations, residence halls, departments, and colleges can sign up to build structures out of non-perishable foods. All food items will then be donated to Raider Red's Food Pantry to help fight food insecurity faced by our students. Sign up to compete today at http://ow.ly/MHj150y77ms Instructions for the competition are found on the sign up page. Check out the article about the competition in the Daily Toreador!
Public Viewing and Voting for People's Choice will take place on February 24, 2020 from 12-2 PM in the SUB Ballroom.
Are you unable to compete but interested in donating? Stop by during Public Viewing to drop off non-perishable food donations and cast your vote for your favorite structure!
Join us in this fun and creative food drive! For questions, contact studentorgs@ttu.edu