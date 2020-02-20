



Building will be broken down between Sunday, February 23rd and Monday, February 24th. Public viewing and voting will take place from 12:00 - 2:00 pm on Monday, February 24th. Awards will be given out at 2:30 pm. All building and viewing will take place in the Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom.





Are you unable to compete but are interested in donating? Stop by during Public Viewing to drop off non-perishable food donations and cast your vote for your favorite structure!



