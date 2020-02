Students, Faculty, and Staff are all invited to vote for their favorite CANstruction build from the 2nd Annual CANstruction Competition hosted by Student Involvement benefiting Raider Red's Food Pantry!





Public Viewing and Voting is today, February 24, from 12-2PM in the SUB Ballroom.





Didn't compete but still want to donate? Stop by during Public Viewing to drop off your non-perishable food donations and cast your vote for your favorite structure!