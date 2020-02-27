Phi Beta Kappa: Visiting Scholar Program- February 27th

How has America Fared in its War on Poverty?

The Phi Beta Kappa Society Lambda of Texas Chapter welcomes Dr. James X. Sullivan of Notre Dame Thursday, February 27th. Dr. Sullivan will be visiting us to speak about income inequality in America. The lecture will take place from 4:30-6pm at the Escondido Theater in the basement of the SUB.

About the Topic:

Over fifty years ago, President Johnson declared a war on poverty. With this war came a dramatic expansion in government programs that included health insurance for the poor and elderly, food subsidies to promote nutrition, educational programs for preschool age children, as well as other programs. How have we fared in this war? In this lecture Sullivan will discuss the effect of these programs on poverty over the past five decades, and highlight some of the key lessons learned from national efforts to improve outcomes for low-income individuals and families.

About the Speaker:

James Sullivan is a Professor of Economics and Gilbert F. Schaefer College Chair at the University of Notre Dame. He was recently appointed to the U.S. Commission on Social Impact Partnerships and serves on the National Poverty Center Advisory Board. His research examines the effectiveness of anti-poverty programs at the national, state, and local level. He also studies the consumption, saving, and borrowing behavior of poor households, as well as poverty and inequality measurement. Sullivan has published numerous journal articles and book chapters, many of which appear in the top economics journals. Sullivan currently serves as Director of the Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities (LEO), a research center he co-founded in 2012 that works with service providers and policymakers to identify evidence-based solutions to poverty in America. LEO evaluates program effectiveness using randomized controlled trial experiments and quasi-experimental methods, often relying on administrative data.

https://economics.nd.edu/faculty/james-sullivan/