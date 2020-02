Student Organizations and Departments/Colleges can now SIGN-UP to participate in the 2nd Annual food drive CANstruction Competition benefiting Raider Red’s Food Pantry. The deadline to sign-up is Friday, February 21, 2020.

We are looking for at least two more building participants, and we hope you stop by for the People's Voting session from 12 - 2 PM on February 24th in the SUB Ballroom. SIGN UP on TechConnect to participate.

For questions, contact keri.shiplet@ttu.edu or 806.742.5433. Posted:

2/19/2020



Originator:

Mario Lechuga



Email:

mario.lechuga@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





