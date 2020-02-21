The Texas Tech Alumni Association is currently accepting nominations for our 2020 Top Techsans. The Top Techsan award honors staff members who display hard work, dedication and genuine Red Raider enthusiasm. Honorees will be recognized at the Top Techsan Luncheon on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Four individuals will be selected for this honor and each will receive a cash award of $500 during the event. To be eligible for consideration nominees must: *Be a current full-time, non-faculty employee of the university *Have completed a minimum of two years of service as of December 31, 2019 We have updated our selection process for Top Techsan; going forward it will be a two-step process. You, as nominator, will complete a nomination form. Then nominees will receive an email from TTAA with a separate application form that they should complete themselves. Please let your nominee know you have nominated them and to be expecting an email from TTAA. The online nomination form is here. The deadline for submitting a nomination is February 23, 2020. Nominees will receive their application emails on Monday, February 24. This year’s honorees will be notified after Spring Break. Nominations are kept on file for 3 years. 2020 Top Techsan Timeline Feb 10 Nominations open Feb 23 Nominations close Feb 24 Nominee applications open March 9 Nominee applications close March 25 2020 Top Techsans announced Feel free to contact Britta Tye, Director of Special Events, at 834-2933 or britta.tye@ttu.edu if you have any questions. We look forward to celebrating our Top Techsans and the school we love so dearly. Posted:

