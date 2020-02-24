Hospitality Services is proud to present the Mardi Gras Celebration at The Commons! Join us as we celebrate by bringing Chef Daniels as a guest chef along with his authentic Cajun menu to the Texas Tech campus.

The Mardi Gras menu will be available Tuesday, February 25th at lunch and dinner.

Mardi

Gras

Celebration

|

|

*menu subject to change based off availability

Lunch &

Dinner

Price

|

|

February 25(2Floor All-You-Care-to-Eat)Lunch11am to 2pmDinner5pm to 7:30pm$10.38Guest Rate with tax4.87Dining Bucks with an on-campus Dining Plan

$8.82 | Commuter or Faculty/Staff Dining Plan







Special Fat Tuesday Cajun Menu





Sides



Cajun Corn & Bacon Mache Choux

Red Beans & Rice

Soups

Creole Chicken Gumbo

Kickin’ Crab & Sweet Corn Chowder

Entrées

Alligator Jambalaya

Blackened Catfish with Creole Hollandaise

Coq au Vin

Crawfish Etoufee with Dirty Rice

Desserts

Beignet Station

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Lime Glaze

King Cake

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and your On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



