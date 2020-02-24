Hospitality Services is proud to present the Mardi Gras Celebration at The Commons! Join us as we celebrate by bringing Chef Daniels as a guest chef along with his authentic Cajun menu to the Texas Tech campus.
The Mardi Gras menu will be available Tuesday, February 25th at lunch and dinner.
Mardi Gras Celebration
February 25th| The Commons at Talkington Hall (2nd Floor All-You-Care-to-Eat)
Lunch | 11am to 2pm
Dinner | 5pm to 7:30pm
*menu subject to change based off availability
Lunch & Dinner Price
$10.38 | Guest Rate with tax
4.87 | Dining Bucks with an on-campus Dining Plan
$8.82 | Commuter or Faculty/Staff Dining Plan
Special Fat Tuesday Cajun Menu
Sides
Soups
- Cajun Corn & Bacon Mache Choux
- Red Beans & Rice
- Creole Chicken Gumbo
- Kickin’ Crab & Sweet Corn Chowder
Entrées
Desserts
- Alligator Jambalaya
- Blackened Catfish with Creole Hollandaise
- Coq au Vin
- Crawfish Etoufee with Dirty Rice
- Beignet Station
- Bread Pudding with Bourbon Lime Glaze
- King Cake
