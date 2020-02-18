Math professor Dr. Kazuo Yamazaki is giving a talk today, Feb 18, Tuesday, 5 pm in math 115.



Title: Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases



Abstract: While old infectious diseases reappear periodically despite much humanitarian efforts to prevent its reemergence, they can also suddenly appear in new locations, e.g., cholera in Haiti where this disease was absent for centuries. On the other hand, new types of infectious diseases (e.g., coronavirus as we speak) give public major concerns. In mathematical biology, researchers can model the spread of such infectious diseases, analyze rigorously to justify its derivation and apply it to the real world to predict the severity of an outbreak. This talk will be intended to be accessible to any undergraduate students with a basic background in calculus (preferably differential equations).



2/18/2020



Xueting Xia



xueting.xia@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2020



Math building 115



