You are invited to a free, public lecture from Guest Artist Dawn Stopiello, "Isadora® in Action: 20+ Years of Entanglement with Software and Performance" on March 3, 2020 at 7:00 pm in MCOM room 055. This lecture is sponsored by a grant from the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, and with support from the School of Art, and the School of Theatre and Dance.

Troika Ranch co-founder choreographer/media artist Dawn Stoppiello will use the history and development of Troika Ranch to expose the history and development of the media-manipulation software Isadora®. Created by Troika Ranch co-founder Mark Coniglio, Isadora was initially designed to facilitate the works and educational efforts of the company and is now used by thousands of artists and educators worldwide. Troika Ranch is a performance ensemble that has been integrating computer technology and live performance since the late 1980s. www.troikaranch.org

Dawn Stoppiello is an Assistant Professor of Practice at USC Kaufman School of Dance teaching subjects on the integration of dance and new media. Trained as a choreographer and dancer, she spent her career as a host-body for homemade computer-interaction systems, creating choreography for bodies interfaced to computers so to physically conduct digital material by dancing. She is currently engaged in a large-scale archive project for Troika Ranch entitled The Spark Machine, that will consist of a website, apps for creative action and an artist book. She lives with her husband and dog in Los Angeles, CA and in Portland, OR.