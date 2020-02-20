Are you looking for an on-campus job, one where you’ll be part of a team that makes an impact on the University? The Texas Tech Institutional Advancement Tele-engagement Center is hiring Student Advancement Ambassadors! We offer flexible hours. It’s a great resume builder where you can highlight interpersonal communication skills, make an impact on your university, all while working in a fun environment. If you’re interested in applying, email ttucallcenter@gmail.com.