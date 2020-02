Rock your skates with SAB at Skate Ranch. Grab your friends and feel free to dress up in your 20’s outfit. The first 300 students skate for FREE with a valid TTU ID!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab