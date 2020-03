Become An Effective Manager in Your Business

HAVING TROUBLE MANAGING YOUR BUSINESS?

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers an inexpensive workshop that teaches potential and current business owners the necessary skills and tools to manage their business effectively.

*20 dollars per person *March 17, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Questions? https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/14975 or call (806) 745-1645

3/10/2020



Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/17/2020



2579 South Loop 289 (Inside Science Spectrum on 2nd Floor)



