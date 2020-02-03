Tech to Town will be on the morning of Saturday, April 25th beginning on campus. From here volunteers will be bused to various sites around Lubbock for 3 hours of community service. Afterwards all volunteers will be bused back to the campus. and served lunch. For information on how to have students signup for the event please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/techtown.php This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

3/2/2020



Colin Owens



colin.m.owens@ttu.edu



N/A





Departmental

