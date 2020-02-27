Hosted by PrideSTEM, please join us next Thurs (Feb. 27th) at 6:00PM in the SUB- Double T Rm for a meeting covering what internships are, what resources are available and covering any questions you may have . From academic to the industry, this internship panel is open for anyone interested in knowing how to find and apply to internships that will further your STEM career goals!





PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff. We provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Thursday (Feb 27th)

