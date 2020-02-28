TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Wishing You Could Talk to Anyone with Confidence?
The purpose of this group is to help anyone feel more connected on Texas Tech Campus and to have a group discussion in a judgment free zone. Whether you want more out of the friendships you already have or if you don’t know what to do about approaching people, this group can help. The first meeting will be on February 28th, from 5:00pm – 6:00pm in the Student Union Building, Red Raider Lounge (next to the SUB Ballroom on the main floor). Limited food will be provided.
Posted:
2/18/2020

Originator:
Taylor Fidler

Email:
taylor.fidler@ttu.edu

Department:
Burkhart Center

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2020

Location:
Student Union Red Raider Lounge (next to the SUB Ballroom on the main floor)

