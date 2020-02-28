The purpose of this group is to help anyone feel more connected on Texas Tech Campus and to have a group discussion in a judgment free zone. Whether you want more out of the friendships you already have or if you don’t know what to do about approaching people, this group can help. The first meeting will be on February 28th, from 5:00pm – 6:00pm in the Student Union Building, Red Raider Lounge (next to the SUB Ballroom on the main floor). Limited food will be provided.