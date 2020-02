Join us to get all of the information you need to organize and lead a study abroad program with the help of Texas Tech Study Abroad Office staff! You'll learn everything from the proposal process to student recruitment and even some tips from past faculty leaders!

Posted:

2/20/2020



Originator:

Adrianna Ward



Email:

adrianna.sotelo@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 2/24/2020



Location:

SUB Matador Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental