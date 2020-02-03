LARC 4352: Landscape Performance Process and Evaluation

May Intersession- 5/15/20 – 5/29/20

MTWRF 9a-1p CASNR Annex RM 111/115

CRN 73026

Earn 3 upper level elective credit hours in only 11 days of class! Open to all students interested in landscape performance evaluation.

Multi-disciplinary approach to the collection, documentation, and assessment of landscape performance and evaluation measures of a site as outlined by the Landscape Architecture Foundation’s resource Evaluating Landscape Performance: A Guidebook for Metrics and Methods Selection as well as the Green Business Certification Inc. SITES® rating system.

Landscape performance and evaluation is an emerging, and critically important aspect of current and future development as we face challenges of resiliency in the face of rapid urbanization and climate pattern shifts. This course will encompass a multi-disciplinary approach to the collection, documentation, and assessment of landscape performance and evaluation measures. The curriculum focuses on key performance measures as outlined by industry leaders and will utilize current technologies to evaluate and measure the landscape performance of a site.

Follow the directions below to register for the May Intersession course:

Go to www.raiderlink.ttu.edu à MyTech Tab à Registration à Look Up Classes à Browse Classes à Summer 2020 TTU à Continue à Subject: Landscape Architecture à Click Advanced Search à Part of Term: Intersession à Click Search