Some customers are experiencing intermittent connectivity issues with Skype for Business. IT staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We will keep you updated as we restore services. Thank you for your patience. Posted:

2/18/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





