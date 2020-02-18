ANTH 5343/SOC 5332 Special Topics: Professional Development is offered Summer I and Summer II. In this course you will develop a professional portfolio for employment or graduate/professional school applications. You will customize your portfolio toward your next career step by choosing a higher education track with an emphasis on teaching experience or a professional career track with an emphasis on training presentations and evaluation. You will receive individual evaluation and feedback on the following components: resumes, curriculum vitae, teaching or professional presentation skills, exam or evaluation assessment skills, letters of application or intent, personal statements, and a writing sample (can be previously written, revised paper).

For more information contact Dr. Brett Houk (brett.houk@ttu.edu) or Dr. Martha Smithey (m.smithey@ttu.edu).