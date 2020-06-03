Join us on the first Friday of each month in DRANE Hall 249, 12:00 - 12:50 P.M., on the Texas Tech campus for "Feminist First Fridays". These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus. Topic to be announced. These discussions are FREE and open to the public.





· March 6 - Taking Feminist Humor Seriously by Dr. Julie Willett, Women's & Gender Studies Affiliated Faculty and Associate Professor, History, Texas Tech University – This forum will take a look at how a new age of feminist humor has altered the political and cultural landscape.



Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu.