The Peace, War, and Social Conflict Laboratory will hold a Tableau workshop on Monday Feb 24 at 6:00PM in HH33. The workshop is part of the lab regular activity and is open to the public. The workshop will be run by the lab trainees.  Tableau is a data visualization software with a free version, Public Tableau. This is an introductory workshop that will familiarize you with the software. Please download the software prior joining us. 
2/18/2020

Ori Swed

Ori.Swed@ttu.edu

SASW

Time: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 2/24/2020

Holden Hall 33

