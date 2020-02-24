|
The Peace, War, and Social Conflict Laboratory will hold a Tableau workshop on Monday Feb 24 at 6:00PM in HH33. The workshop is part of the lab regular activity and is open to the public. The workshop will be run by the lab trainees. Tableau is a data visualization software with a free version, Public Tableau. This is an introductory workshop that will familiarize you with the software. Please download the software prior joining us.
|Posted:
2/18/2020
Originator:
Ori Swed
Email:
Ori.Swed@ttu.edu
Department:
SASW
