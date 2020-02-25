|
Message "SBTG 2" to the TTU Climate Center Facebook page to enter a raffle to win a free drink or order of nachos! Our speaker this month is Chris Chu and he will start at 6 PM. Come have some drinks, enjoy amazing food, and engage in the best conversations with some of TTU's most brilliant minds.
|Posted:
2/18/2020
Originator:
McKenzie Griffin
Email:
McKenzie.Griffin@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/25/2020
Location:
Local Bar and Grill
