We are looking for college-aged individuals to participate in a research study examining methods used to measure eye-gaze behaviors. Individuals who choose to participate will visit a laboratory on Texas Tech University campus for approximately 30 to 45 minutes and will include their eye gaze patterns being recorded by video and by an eye-tracking system. Laboratory visits can be scheduled at a convenient time for participants at anytime during the typical work week. Research participation is completely optional, confidential, and may be stopped by the participant at any time.





Participating individuals will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $20 Amazon gift card.





For more information, or if you are interested in participating, please contact Blake West at blake.west@ttu.edu, or the main investigator for this study, Dr. Ann Mastergeorge at ann.mastergeorge@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.