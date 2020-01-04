All Majors Job Fair

Date: April 1, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM -4:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

Attire: Business Professional Dress encouraged**

Whether you are looking for a full-time position, part-time or an internship, you will find numerous opportunities at this fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders from your majors. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather information about companies.

**If you do not have business professional attire, please call the career University Center and talk to one of our counselors about the free Career Closet. OR Join us on Sunday, March 8th at JCPenney for our exclusive Texas Tech ONLY private shopping event from 6:30-9:30pm. Click the link for more details.





For questions, please call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.