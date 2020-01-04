All Majors Job Fair

Date: April 1, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

Attire: Business Professional Dress encouraged**

Whether you are looking for a full-time position, part-time or an internship, you will find numerous opportunities at this fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders from your majors. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather information about companies.

Please visit the event website for more information: All Majors Job Fair

**If you do not have business professional attire, please call the career University Center and talk to one of our counselors about the free Career Closet.

For questions, please call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.