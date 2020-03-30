Webinars
All webinars will continue as scheduled. See the full schedule here.
Appointments
All services will continue to be available for TTU students and alumni via phone or video.
If you are interested in meeting with a career counselor, please call our office at (806) 742-2210 to set up an appointment.
Services include:
· Document Critiques (Resumes, Cover Letters, CVs, Personal Statements, Faculty Documents)
· Mock Interviews
· Career Assessments
· Career Exploration
· Job Search
The Career Closet and Interview Room Reservations will not be available during this time.