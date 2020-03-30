TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual Career Center Services

Webinars

All webinars will continue as scheduled. See the full schedule here.

Appointments

All services will continue to be available for TTU students and alumni via phone or video.

If you are interested in meeting with a career counselor, please call our office at (806) 742-2210 to set up an appointment.

Services include:

· Document Critiques (Resumes, Cover Letters, CVs, Personal Statements, Faculty Documents)

· Mock Interviews

· Career Assessments

· Career Exploration

· Job Search

The Career Closet and Interview Room Reservations will not be available during this time.

Posted:
3/30/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


