http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/20springsuitup/index.php

JCPenney is partnering with the University Career Center to provide professional clothing at a hugely discounted price. During the event, students can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties and shoes to build a career wardrobe.

We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for career fairs, internships, and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.



Texas Tech and Texas Tech Health Science Center undergraduate and graduate students are invited to this event.

Please bring your TTU or TTUHSC photo id.

JCPenney Hair Salon will be open for free consultations and Sephora will have beauty consultants available to help guide you in choosing appropriate makeup for a professional setting. Items will be available for purchase but discount codes cannot be used for the salon or Sephora.



JCP Portrait Studio will offer a discounted service for professional headshot packages. The $9.99 sitting fee will be waived and the package will be 50% off. This translates into a great deal; $25 for professional headshots! This offer will be valid for seven days after the event. You must call to make an appointment and you must show your Texas Tech photo ID when you arrive for your appointment.

If you have any questions, please call the University Career Center at 806-742-2210.